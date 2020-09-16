Release Date, Pre-Order Details Pieced-Together for Twin Mirror

Something is amiss in Basswood, West Virginia and the investigation will begin on December 1. Dontnod announced earlier today that their new psychological thriller, Twin Mirror, will be launching before the year is out. In just a couple of months, mystery fans will have their chance to step into that quiet town and root out the rot that’s set in.

In Twin Mirror, players step into the role of Sam Higgs, a former investigative journalist who’s reluctantly returned to his hometown for his best friend’s funeral. He doesn’t plan to stay at first, but he quickly gets drawn into the circumstances surrounding his friend’s death. Using his deductive reasoning skills, players will have to figure out what actually happened and put things right before even more lives are claimed.

Pre-orders for Twin Mirror are now open for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and those that decide to buy early will receive a digital version of the soundtrack.