Series Two Podium Pass for F1 2020 Now Available

For those who purchased the Podium Pass with F1 2020 now have access to the second wave of content. This includes new podium poses and celebrations along with new car liveries, race suits, helmets, gloves and badges. Players with the Podium Pass VIP can gain back 10,000 virtual currency and can also earn XP through different race modes to unlock even more content. Lastly, six of the ten teams have also been updated with the current liveries and sponsors. You can watch the trailer below and read our review here.

“Podium Pass Series One was very well received by our players, and we’re excited to add new cosmetic items for Series Two,” said Lee Mather, F1 Franchise Game Director at Codemasters. “Players love to earn content off the back of their achievements. Whether they use the free level only or upgrade to VIP, there are a lot of cool items to unlock which offer more ways for players to personalize their race day look.”