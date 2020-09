Steam Prison launched on Valentine’s Day last year. It was a great otome visual novel that drew quite a bit of interest. Since then, we heard that MangaGamer would also be localizing the Fin Route as DLC.

No date was provided at the time but now we’ve got one. Tonight MangaGamer announced that the Steam Prison Fin Route DLC is launching on October 15.

It’s available for pre-order exclusively on MangaGamer’s website. With that said, you can also wishlist it on Steam right now ahead of launch.