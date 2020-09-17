Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Shows Off Next-Gen Ray Tracing in New Trailer

As part of yesterday’s PS5 showcase, Capcom popped up to announce the Special Edition of Devil May Cry 5, which adds Vergil as a playable character and new modes such as Turbo Mode and Legendary Dark Knight Mode.

The title will also be available on Xbox Series X and S, making it a next gen exclusive that can take advantage of the new consoles’ technology, with the title running at either 4K and 30 FPS or 1080p and 60 FPS. In addition to reduced loading times and enhanced audio, the Special Edition of Devil May Cry 5 will also feature ray tracing, which is the main focus of the new trailer below.

The digital version of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will be available on November 10 for Xbox Series X/S and November 12 for PS5, with a physical release coming at a later date.