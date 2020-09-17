Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Set for Switch Release

The Disgaea series has been one of the best-reviewed tactical RPG franchises ever. It’s also been a big hit on the Switch, where the genre’s pick up and play nature blends in perfectly with also being able to enjoy it for long play sessions on a TV.

Digaea 6 is set to offer the biggest scale the series has seen yet, with massive allies in Prinnies and gigantic enemies set to try to kill you. However, you get stronger with each death – so maybe that’s not such a bad thing. Disgaea 6 is set for release in the summer of 2021, and as a bonus, Disgaea 5 Complete will be available in a free trial from September 23 to September 29 – allowing folks to enjoy the series at no cost.