Get Information for the Two Upcoming Monster Hunter Titles in the Themed Direct

Following the normal Partner Showcase earlier today was a themed mini-direct all about the two new announced Monster Hunter titles. This takes directors of the games as they run through information on the new titles. Monster Hunter Rise shares information on new mechanics and monsters. Meanwhile Monster Hunter Stories 2 briefly explores the characters, but doesn’t hop into any gameplay just yet.

Monster Hunter Rise is releasing on March 26 with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is releasing next summer. Check out the full Monster Hunter direct below: