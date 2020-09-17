Here’s Every Map and Mode Available in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha

Activision and Treyarch today revealed all the maps and modes coming in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha.

The PS4 exclusive alpha kicks off tomorrow, September 18 and runs through September 20. During this time, all PS4 players can download and get their first taste of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer. It turns out that the taste is much larger than expected with players getting to experience a good selection of modes across quite a few maps.

Traditional 6v6 modes are are playable across three maps; Miami, Moscow, and Satellite. Enjoy Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, and Domination across all the maps.

The alpha also provides players the chance to try out the new Combined Arms: Domination mode. These larger maps expand the player count from 6v6 to 12v12 and feature a wide arrange of vehicles to pilot. The mode is available on two maps; Armada and Crossroads.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha is available for pre-load now on PS4. The game launches November 13 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.