Little Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch Arrives in October

Do you love Switch but prefer to play with a more traditional controller over Joycons? Sometimes it can be difficutlt to find one which includes motion control and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. PDP announced the Little Wireless Controller which is a fully functional controller in small form factor.

It’s a wireless controller with an estimated max range of thirty feet. PDP also quotes the charge as lasting for forty hours long before needing to be recharged. It offers motion control as well, for games that require it. Note there is no NFC Reader functionality.

PDP’s Little Wireless Controller costs $49.99 and will be available on October 1.