Monster Hunter Rise Unveiled for Nintendo Switch

Monster Hunter World took fans by storm as the latest in the long running series in next gen consoles, but it left fans wondering if we would see another title on handheld platforms like the Switch. Fortunately Capcom delivered with that today, giving players their first look at Monster Hunter Rise. This brand new title takes on an Asian inspired locale with tons of new monsters, and plenty lying in wait for hunters.

Monster Hunter Rise is planning to release on March 26. Check out the reveal trailer below: