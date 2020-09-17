Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Madness Now Available On iOS and Mobile

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been around since 1984 and have appeared in countless video games across console generations. Some of their ventures into gaming would best be dumped in the sewers and forgotten but there have also been some great TMNT games. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Madness is there newest venture into the gaming world and is available today on iOS and Android mobile devices and tablets. Developed by Kongregate’s Chicago based studio Synapse in partnership with Nickelodeon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Madness lets fans of the 1987 animated series pick up where the story left off.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Madnessis free to play with in app purchases. It plays like similarly to a collectible card game except instead of cards players will get heroes and villains from the TMNT universe. The story progresses through battles between the player’s squad against classic TMNT cannon fodder like foot soldiers, mousers and rock soldiers from Dimension X leading up to more challenging boss battles against Shredder or Rocksteady, which utilize the classic character designs from the 1987 cartoon. The tone of the original cartoon is also crafted during the cutscenes between levels, showing that this is a game for Turtles fans by Turtles fans.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Madness isn’t the same arcade action title most TMNT games have been but does try to recreate the same ninja combat action for mobile devices. The player will assemble a squad made of their collected heroes and lead them into battle where they watch their squad kick shell. As the fight progresses each character’s power level will rise and the player can use the touchscreen to unleash their special attack. Winning battles grants resources that can be used to level up their characters or unlock new party members. There is an idle component to the game as well where players can upgrade the Turtle’s lair to increase production of resources when the game is not being played. As is the standard free to play model, resources and characters can be earned through gameplay, idle time mechanics or by making in app purchases. PvE and PvP gameplay modes are both available.