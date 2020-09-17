There is No Light Gets Funded on Kickstarter, Coming to PS4, Switch, Xbox, PC

There is No Light first hit Kickstarter on September 8, and it’s already been fully funded. Its initial goal of $30,000 was reached in a little over 100 hours, which ensured that the game itself would be finished. However, two stretch goals have also been reached to enable more side-quests and a bestiary. The core game is a dark gothic pixel art overhead action-adventure, and uses graphic imagery to get across the hopelessness of the world due to a global event taking out all humans. A demo is available to enjoy for free until the campaign ends, and if you’ve been seeking an over-the-top and fast-paced gothic adventure, give it a shot.