Three PS5 Exclusives are Also Coming to PS4

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that the current-gen PS4 owners aren’t being completely left behind.

As the dust settled last night following the PS5 Showcase, Sony began revealing more details concerning upcoming games. Perhaps the most shocking news was that, despite common belief, Sony isn’t abandoning the PS4 just yet. In fact, the console manufacturer revealed that three upcoming games announced for PS5 are also coming to PS4. These titles are:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sackboy A Big Adventure

Horizon Forbidden West

Both Miles Morales and Sackboy are launch titles, so it makes sense they’d come to PS4. More surprising is Horizon Forbidden West, a 2021 title from Guerrilla Games. Despite launching on PS4, Sony is assuring players all three games take advantage of the PS5’s next-gen features. They also confirmed that all three games offer free upgrades from PS4 to PS5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy A Big Adventure launch November 12. Horizon Forbidden West is currently scheduled for a 2021 release.