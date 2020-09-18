WWE 2K Battlegrounds Now Available

2K and Saber Interactive have announced that WWE 2K Battlegrounds is now available for purchase. The game is launching on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch. “We’re excited to add WWE 2K Battlegrounds to 2K’s growing portfolio of WWE and licensed sports properties, and to offer yet another way for gamers to enjoy WWE video game action,” said David Ismailer, President at 2K. “This arcade-style brawler offers a completely different experience from our WWE 2K simulation franchise and WWE SuperCard collectible card battling game, that we’re confident fans will enjoy.”

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is a social brawler and deviates from the typical WWE 2K series. This is an arcade title with a focus on fun gameplay that features an art style akin to action figures. Boasting a roster of 70 WWE Superstars and Legends, another 60 are available for free in future updates. A single player campaign that focuses on Paul Heyman and Stone Cold Steve Austin in an attempt to start a new brand will allow for quite a bit of gameplay. The game also features a non-stop Royal Rumble where you will jump in and try to survive as long as possible. There are ton of playable match types as players can play online or local co-op with up to four players.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is available in two formats: Standard Edition (MSRP $39.99) and Digital Deluxe Edition (MSRP $49.99). Players who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition will receive WWE Hall of Famer Edge; all versions of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and Ronda Rousey unlocked at the beginning of play; 1100 bonus Golden Bucks, an in-game currency that can be used to unlock Superstars and cosmetic items.