Observer: System Redux Announced as Next-Gen Launch Day Title

Bloober Team announced that their celebrated Observer title will come to next-gen on launch day. The dark cyberpunk thriller will retail for $29.99 on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. “We know next-gen pricing is a major concern for our fans and we feel that releaseing all the new content and upgrades at the same cost as the original is a great way to stay close with our community,” said Piotr Babineo, Bloober Team CEO.

This Redux version of Observer brings additional content to the original release, with three new major missions, updated character models, new locations and 4k resolution. Observer: System Redux launches on Xbox Series X on November 10 and PlayStation 5 on November 12.

Check out the New Features trailer below: