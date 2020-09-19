Year End Dark Heart of Skyrim Events Revealed for The Elder Scrolls Online

As we enter the fourth quarter of 2020, The Elder Scrolls Online has some activities in order for their year long Dark Heart of Skyrim event. There is the Tamriel Together, a multi month celebration with various festivals and celebrations. The big news seems to be the new Markarth DLC that will be coming to PC, Mac and Stadia November 2 with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to follow on November 10. The prepare for this new content, the Markarth Prologue Questline is available now. Lastly, there is The Lost Treasures of Skyrim, which promises a free house and houseguest for people who enjoy interior decorating in Tamriel. More details on what is coming for The Elder Scrolls Online are available in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5xE3EMY1CI