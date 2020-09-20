Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Available Now

The next generation of the popular Turtle Beach headset Stealth 700, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 is available today at participating retailers with a MSRP of $149.95. This headset will available in two formats, a version that is compatible for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and one that works with the Xbox One series of consoles and Xbox Series X/S, making each headset compatible with current and next gen consoles. Additionally, the Stealth 600 Gen 2 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S is now available with an MSRP of $99.95. More information and our impressions of the Stealth 600 Gen 2 can be found in our review, and our review of the Stealth 700 Gen 2 will be forthcoming soon.