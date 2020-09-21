Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is Ready for Launch

Activision and Toys for Bob today released the final launch trailer for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Crash Bandicoot is about ready to jump into his next big adventure. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time brings all the zaniness the Bandicoot is known for along with plenty of new wacky features. It’s all wrapped together in a brand new time-shattering story.

It’s About Time sees villains Neo Cortex and N. Tropy up to their usual tricks with the goal of taking over the entire multiverse. As Crash and Coco, you must travel across the multiverse, reunite the four Quantum Masks, and restore order across every universe. To do that, you’ll wield each of the four Quantum Masks, which all Crash and Coco to bend reality.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time launches October 2 on PS4 and Xbox One.