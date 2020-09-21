Microsoft Acquires Bethesda Softworks, Future of Games on Other Platforms Uncertain

Microsoft today announced their intent to purchase the entirety of Bethesda Softworks.

Phil Spencer today announced that the Doom, The Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein, and Dishonored developers and publisher are joining Microsoft for $7.5 billion. It’s a huge number, that grants Microsoft access to some of the largest and most stories franchises in the industry. The deal includes not only all the IP, but also all the developers, including Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, Arkane, MachineGames, and Tango Gameworks among others.

The acquisition comes as Microsoft makes their new consoles available for pre-order, and shortly after Sony has done theirs. This news is also likely to rankle PlayStation and Nintendo fans of Bethesda titles. While Microsoft and Bethesda have always been close, Bethesda has remained a third-party publisher that brought its games to every platform.

“But the key point is we’re still Bethesda,” said Pete Hines, Bethesda SVP of global marketing, in a blog post . “We’re still working on the same games we were yesterday, made by the same studios we’ve worked with for years, and those games will be published by us.”

The statement would suggest that Bethesda is to remain an independent entity within Microsoft and publish its own games. This could mean that future Bethesda titles might still appear on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms. Neither Bethesda or Microsoft have commented on this, nor on the status of currently announced projects for other platforms. Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo are timed-exclusives for PS5. Meanwhile, PS5 versions of Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online are in development. Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI are also believed to be in development for PlayStation consoles.

We’ll let you know more once Bethesda and Microsoft release more details.