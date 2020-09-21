Pokémon GO Adding Fashionable Event

In celebration of Paris Fashion Week 2020, Pokémon GO is adding some style for trainers to check out. Not only is a real Pikachu-themed Longchamp Le Pliage bag going to be available on the Longchamp website, fans can find virtual versions of fashionable accessories in the game.

Starting October 2 and lasting until October 8, you can enjoy a themed event. Pokémon wearing costumes will be appearing such as Smoochum hatching wearing a bow, Kirlia and Shinx in raids with a top hat and wild Croagunk in a backwards cap. Blitzle, Cottonee, Minccino, Gothita, and other stylish Pokémon will pop up including a shiny Kricketot. Exclusive field research and avatar items will also be available.

This isn’t the first time Pokémon has partnered with a fashion brand but it definitely upgrades Pikachu to Chic-achu. Check out more details on the Pokémon GO website.