Razer Introduces New Wireless Flagship Headset, Keyboard and Mouse

Razer has announced a new wireless suite to complete your PC gaming arsenal. The headset is the BlackShark V2 Pro, which brings the popular headset that was released earlier this year to the wireless side of gaming. The Pro will add new microphone housing along with a new speaker chamber to further provide an advantage for eSports gamers. Players can expect all three wireless peripherals to include Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology. This will allow the BlackShark V2 Pro to deliver lossless audio at a low latency frequency with up to 24 hours of battery life and 12 meters of wireless range.

The headset will retain the same Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers that debuted in the BlackShark V2. Audio will be more clear and brighter with the larger speaker chamber on the Pro. All of this will be complimented by THX Spatial Audio for 360-degree immersive audio for a competitive advantage. The microphone is the brand new 9.9mm Razer HyperClear Supercardiod Mic that will also provide an even bigger competitive advantage. The Pro will weigh in at just 320g and include a closed earcup design that features plush leatherette-lined ear cushions for excellent passive noise cancellation and extreme comfort with the ultra-soft memory foam ear cushions and headband that uses FlowKnit fabric.

The wireless mouse included in this fleet comes from the famous DeathAdder design. The Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro will offer three modes of connection with up to 120 hours of battery life via Bluetooth or 70 hours via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless for ultra-low latency connection. The mouse can also be plugged in with its Razer Speedflex cable so players can continue to use it while charging. All of this is achieved within an 88g midweight design without the need for a honeycomb shell.

The Deathadder was first released in 2006 with over 10 million mice shipped worldwide. The mouse line is Razer’s most acclaimed and is trusted by eSports athletes. It will retain the unique ergonomic shape but will finally include Razer HyperSpeed Wireless. It’s also housed with the upgraded 2nd Gen Razer Optical Mouse Switches which provide a more crisper and tactile click. These switches are ultra fast and reliable as they are rated for 70 million clicks, which is the highest of any gaming mouse on the market.

The final wireless peripheral to be included is the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro. This will be the first wireless gaming keyboard in the BlackWidow line. Coming with the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology, players can expect a battery life of up to 200 hours. The V3 Pro will also include improved Razer Mechanical Switches and Doubleshot ABS keycaps. It also includes new transparent switch housing for brighter Razer Chroma and is armed with Razer Yellow Mechanical Switches that are now even quieter. These switches include silicon sound dampeners in every key for a silent gaming experience.

All of the BlackWidow V3 Pro will be housed in a solid and durable aluminum frame that features dedicated media keys with a multi-function digital dial. It also comes with a plush wrist rest for long term gaming and typing comfort. This also features three connection modes via side switch and can be connected to multiple devices either over the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, the detachable USB-C cable or paired through Bluetooth with up to three devices making this the most versatile BlackWidow ever.

All three HyperSpeed Wireless peripherals are available today through Razer or authorized retailers. The BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset will retail for $179.99. You can read our review of the wired version of the headset here. The DeathAdder V2 Pro retails for $129 and the BlackWidow V3 Pro retails for $229.99. We will have a review of these units up this week.

Check out the full spec details below:

ABOUT THE RAZER BLACKSHARK V2 PRO

Headphones

· Frequency response: 12 Hz – 28 kHz

· Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz

· Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 100dBSPL/mW, 1KHz

· Drivers: Customized Dynamic 50mm Driver

· Inner ear cup diameter: 65 x 40 mm / 2.56 x 1.57 in

· Connection type: 2.4GHz wireless and 3.5mm

· Battery Life: Approximately 24 hours

· Cable length: 1.3 m / 4.27 ft.

· Approx. weight: 320g / 0.71lbs

· Oval ear cushions: Breathable memory foam cushions

Microphone

· Frequency response: 100 Hz – 10 kHz

· Signal-to-noise ratio: ≥ 60 dB

· Sensitivity (@1 kHz): -42 ± 3 dB

· Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional – Supercardioid

· On-earcup Controls

· Volume up and down

· Mic mute on/off toggle

Advanced audio and mic controls through Razer Synapse 3:

· Mic volume

· Mic boost

· Voice gate

· Mic equalizer

· Volume normalization

· Vocal clarity

· Ambient noise reduction

Audio Usage

· Devices with 3.5 mm audio jack

· Devices with USB port

Price & Availability

$179.99USD / 199.99€ MSRP

Razer.com and authorized resellers – September 22, 2020

ABOUT THE DEATHADDER V2 PRO

· True 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor with 99.6% resolution accuracy

· Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration

· Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization

· Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70M clicks

· Dual wireless – Razer HyperSpeed (2.4Ghz) and BLE

· (7+1) independently programmable buttons

· 100% PTFE mouse feet (0.8mm thick)

· Ergonomic right-handed design with textured side-grips.

· Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel

· On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 400/800/1600/3200/6400)

· Advanced on-board memory (4+1 profiles)

· Razer Synapse 3 enabled

· Powered by Razer Chroma™ RGB with true 16.8 million customizable color options

· Inter-device color synchronization

· 1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex cable for charging and wired use

· Razer Mouse dock Chroma compatible (sold separately)

· Battery Life: Approximately 70 hours with Razer HyperSpeed wireless, 120 hours with BLE (estimates without lighting, battery life depends on usage settings)

· Approximate size: 127.0 mm / 5 in (Length) x 61.7 mm / 2.43 in (Grip Width) x 42.7 mm / 1.68 in (Height)

· Approximate weight: 88 g / 3.1 oz (Excluding dongle)

· Compatible with Xbox One for basic input

Price & Availability

$129.99 USD / 149.99€ MSRP

Razer.com and authorized resellers – September 22, 2020

ABOUT THE BLACKWIDOW V3 PRO

· Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology

· Razer Mechanical Switches designed for gaming

· 80 million keystroke lifespan

· Razer Chroma™ RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options

· Connection type: Razer HyperSpeed (2.4 GHz) / Bluetooth / Wired (USB-C)

· Battery Life: Up to 200 hours (RGB off)

· Plush leatherette ergonomic wrist rest

· Multi-function digital dial

· 4 dedicated media keys

· Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage – up to 5 profiles

· Razer Synapse 3 enabled

· N-key roll-over

· Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording

· Gaming mode option

· 1000 Hz Ultrapolling

· Aluminium construction