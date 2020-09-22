Roccat Debuts Performance Optical Switches And New Variants of Vulcan Keyboards

Today Roccat revealed their new Titan Optical Switch and three new variations of their award winning Vulcan keyboard series. These new Titan Optical Switches offer speeds of 40 times faster than traditional mechanical switches with double the life expectancy. These new switches will be available in the new two new Pro model keyboards, the Vulcan Pro and Vulcan TKL Pro, which will be available worldwide on Octoper 30 with respective MSRPs of $199.99 and 159.99. The Vulcan TKL mechanical gaming keyboard with Titan Tactile Switches or Titan Speed Switches will be released in North America October 4 and in Europe on October 30 with an MSRP of $129.99. Below are more detailed descriptions of each keyboard, taken directly from Roccat.

Vulcan Pro

The Vulcan Pro features the same sleek, award-winning design as the Vulcan 121 and comes with ROCCAT’s all-new Titan Optical Switches. The Titan Optical Switch replaces the physical contact of a regular mechanical switch with a beam of light that gets interrupted by the optical switch once the key is pressed. This leads to a more responsive reaction time that registers keystrokes 40 times faster than a classic mechanical switch, as well as a longer lifetime expectancy of 100 million clicks compared to 50 million clicks for a mechanical switch. The Vulcan Pro, comes with an Ash Black anodized aluminum plate, connects via a wired USB-A connector, and offers low-profile ergonomic key caps. The Vulcan Pro is part of ROCCAT’s AIMO-enabled family of products offering a vivid RGB light scheme, and it also comes with a removable magnetic wrist-rest. The Vulcan Pro will be available for a MSRP of $199.99/199.99€.

Vulcan TKL Pro

With many core and professional gamers preferring a more compact keyboard when they play, the Vulcan TKL Pro is the tenkeyless version of the Vulcan Pro, achieved by reducing the size of the chassis as well as removing the number pad. The TKL Pro comes with a removable USB-C cable, and like the other Vulcan variants it offers a game mode allowing gamers to set macros for their favorite games. The Vulcan TKL Pro also supports the AIMO lighting system, making it the perfect companion for the other products in the AIMO range. The Vulcan TKL Pro will be available for a MSRP of $159.99/159.99€.

Vulcan TKL

The Vulcan TKL mechanical keyboard will also be available in two versions; one with the Titan Tactile Switch, and one with the Titan Speed Switch. Both versions of the Vulcan TKL come with a removable USB-C cable. The Vulcan TKL keyboards will be available for a MSRP of $129.99/129.99€.