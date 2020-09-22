Unlock the Darkest Secrets of Europa in Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Bungie today dropped new details regarding the locations you’ll explore on Europa in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, is the newest location coming to Destiny 2 this holiday. The birth place to the game’s Exo race, Europa has fallen to the Darkness. A new dark empire has arisen, led by the Fallen Baroness called Eramis.

Guardians will explore Europa, discover buried mysteries from the Golden Age, and engage with Eramis’ forces across ruins, vistas, and dangerous depths. Here are the locations you’ll be able to explore on Europa:

Eventide Ruins – The remains of Clovis Bray’s colony

Asterion Abyss – Tip of Vex structures

Cadmus Ridge – Last-known locations of the Bray Exoscience facility

Charon’s Crossing – Europe’s communication center

Destiny 2: Beyond Light launches November 10 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The entire Destiny 2 experience serves as a launch title for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.