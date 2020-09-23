ASTRO Announces Black Ops Cold War A10 Headset for Consoles, PC

ASTRO Gaming announced today that their A10 headset will be getting a limited edition release bearing the Call of Cuty: Black Ops Cold War branding. The A10 is ASTRO’s $60 offering normally, and features over the ear design to ensure maximum comfort. They use a 3.5mm jack and are playable on any modern console or PC, with specially-colored versions for various consoles. The Xbox version is black and green, the PS4 version is black and blue, and the Switch version is black and red.

The COD version is black and red with a slick black, red, and white Call of Duty logo. The headset will ship later this fall, but is available for pre-order now on the ASTRO site. This version of the headset is set to be the best one yet as it includes a removable pop filter to ensure higher-quality audio and includes custom in-game content for Black Ops: Cold War.