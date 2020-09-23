Disgaea 5 Complete Free Trial Hits Nintendo eShop

Disgaea 5 is the latest entry in the series, and with Disgaea 6 coming next year as per the announcement last week, we also found out about a free trial. Disgaea 5 is now free to enjoy on the Switch via digital download from September 23 until September 29. The Switch release saw the first time the complete experience for the game was available on the go, and includes all eight bonus scenarios, four franchise-favorite characters and three character classes featured in the DLC of the original PS4 release. It’s a must-play for any SRPG fan, and having a chance to enjoy the franchise at no cost definitely enables newcomers to see how funny and addictive the series is.