Dungreed Set for Physical, Digital Release on PS4, Switch in October

This past console generation has been a good one for fans of 2D action-platformers, and it’s about to get even better with the looming release of Dungreed on both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. In Team Horay’s newest game, you play as an adventurer who has to explore constantly-evolving dungeons to save their town and its citizens. Thanks to procedural generation, the game is designed to be a totally different experience every time you fire up the game. You’ll tackle a slew of enemies and become stronger, and includes both single and two-player modes with co-op. The digital edition will be $14.99 on both consoles, with the physical version netting you a soundtrack CD, a full-color manual, reversible art, and the game on physical media for only $30 via the Nicalis store.