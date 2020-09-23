Funko Reveals Few New Sonic the Hedgehog Pop!s

The Blue Blur, the Fastest Thing Alive, Sonic the Hedgehog celebrates its 30th year anniversary next year. With that comes some collectibles for fans to grab. Funko revealed a few new Pop!s to get ready for.

Up first is Sonic himself featuring a blurred leg design to show him in motion at full speed. There is also a flocked version exclusive to the Funko website. Silver the Hedgehog also gets a Pop! and there is a glowing version which is only found at Hot Topic locations. The two regular versions can be pre-ordered on the FYE website.

Check them all out in the images below and prepare for a super Sonic celebration when they are available in 2021.