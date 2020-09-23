Kirby Fighters 2 Drops onto Nintendo Switch

What started out as a simple mini game has now made its way as a fully-fledged title in the Kirby series. Kirby Fighters 2 pits four characters against one another in a chaotic battle built around the lovable pink character’s copy abilities. But if that isn’t enough, many of Kirby’s friends can join the battle so fan favorites like Bandana Waddle Dee and Gooey can take on the challenge of being the very best. Play online, locally or even in a story mode to compete and prove to be the very best fighter in the arena.

Kirby Fighters 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch for $19.99. Check out the reveal trailer below: