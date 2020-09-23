Review: HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless

HyperX’s Cloud series of gaming headsets have been providing gamers with a wide variety of options to fit different budgets. The Cloud Stinger Core Wireless is one of their more affordable options and just recently has joined the ranks of headsets that are now available in white. We recently got our hands on one of the white models which is a nice contrast to the thirty or so black headsets in my collection. This headset is compatible with with PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, so Sony fans in need of a new headset for this current console can grab this and be set whenever they’re able to upgrade to next gen. Also, if anyone plays Switch in Dock Mode this headset can be used for that as well.

Included with the Cloud Stinger Core Wireless is a USB Dongle and USB-Type C charging cable. Like all wireless headsets it’s recommended that it be given a full charge before using the first time. After that the dongle was plugged into the PS4 and after holding the button for a few seconds the sync was complete. After the initial sync there were no issues with connecting the headset to the console during the review period. Using it on PC was equally as efficient, making this headset extremely user friendly across both advertised platforms.

Getting into the technical specs of the Cloud Stinger Core Wireless, the wireless connection is 2.4 GHz with a frequency response of 20-20,000 Hz. The audio output is stereo and this is done through 40 mm drivers. Memory foam ear cushions help keep the headset comfortable, and onboard volume controls make adjusting volume on the fly convenient and doesn’t interfere with the gameplay. There’s a noise-cancelling swivel mic, and the advertised battery life of seventeen hours was accurate during the review period, with about a two to three hour charging time to get a full charge. The MSRP is $79.99.



HyperX does have a variety of headsets across different price points. This matters because while there hasn’t been a HyperX I didn’t like, their overall quality does vary across their price points. I’ve never been dissatisfied with the performance of any HyperX headset relative to what one should expect compared competitor’s models at similar prices but the sound difference between higher-end HyperX headsets to the more affordable HyperX headsets is noticeable and that’s a reasonable expectation.

With that in mind, comparing the Cloud Stinger Core Wireless to the $99.99 and lower price point of HyperX headsets where there’s prior personal experience, the overall quality of this particular headset seems to be a step up. It doesn’t reach the sound quality of the much more expensive Cloud MIX which is one of the best headsets out there but the Cloud Stinger Core Wireless is no slouch, especially for the price.



The headset itself is basic. It has a swivel to mute the noise-cancelling mic which seems common and a master volume control on the earcuff. No digital 7.1, 3D audio or app controlled EQ mixing. This is just a standard wireless stereo headset but admittedly a rather high quality one. The bass seems to get some slight enhancement, nothing where it’s overpowering but adding some warmth with some low end does enhance the overall sound quality in this writer’s opinion. Chat and game audio do not have independent volume controls but the mix between the two seems balanced well enough where I didn’t feel the need to go into the PS4 console settings to adjust chat and game audio. In addition to gaming, the obligatory testing this headset with my PC music library had to happen and this proved to be a fine headset for listening to music.

The headset itself is comfortable for a couple hours of gaming. The shell is plastic, but it does have the steel frame that makes it feel a bit sturdier and is easy to adjust to to get the proper fit. The foam earcuffs are comfortable which is an important feature for extended play sessions. For the sake of comfort testing, this headset was used with HyperX’s blue light blocking glasses. The frames on the Spectre Stealth are thin but those glasses can be worn comfortably with this headset. It’s unrealistic to test the headset with every conceivable frame variety so individual mileage may vary but with those glasses and one’s similar frames this headset can be comfortably paired with glasses.



Closing Comments:

The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless is a great wireless headset for under a hundred bucks. It doesn’t have any bells or whistles but is comfortable, has decent battery life and most importantly good sound quality. It’s a good headset for people who don’t need the fancy extras or audiophile level sound but still want something that doesn’t sound like a budget headset. In a nutshell, this headset is a good option for people who simply want a quality stereo headset.