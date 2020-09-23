Rocket League Free to Play on Consoles, PC via Epic Games Store

In July, it was announced that Rocket League would be going free to play across all devices – and now that day has come. PC users can get the game for free via the Epic Games Store, with the Steam version still being usable – but not being downloadable via the storefront now. Adding the game to your account before October 23 allows you to get a $10 Epic Games Store coupon – which you can use during the current creators choice sale to get an additional discount for whatever game they want that’s on sale. Console users can download the game free on the Xbox storefront, Nintendo eShop, and PlayStation Network. The core game is completely free to play and you can buy cosmetics if you want, but you don’t have to spend a dime to enjoy the game if you so desire.