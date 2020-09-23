Untitled Goose Game Brings Double Trouble to the Neighborhood Today

Untitled Goose Game’s fabled second goose moves into the neighborhood today, making life slightly more annoying for its residents. Indeed, the world’s most aggressively obnoxious goose can now be joined by a local partner. Together they can sew even more discord within the town and potentially even double the number of shiny golden bells stolen each day. The new goose even has a different honk.

Little reminder: one week until two-player is out, along with the Steam and Itch release.https://t.co/mLLf8rWG4b Also: the new goose has a new honk. pic.twitter.com/bxCqGz3Wq9 — House House (@house_house_) September 17, 2020

The new co-op multiplayer feature is compatible with existing save files, and player can freely go back and forth between the two modes as they progress through the game. The feature is only supported locally, but it is compatible with the Remote Play feature on Steam, so online is sort of supported in that sense.

Untitled Goose Game is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.