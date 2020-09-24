Amazon Announces Luna, Their New Cloud Gaming Service

Amazon today announced their foray into the cloud gaming space with a new service, Luna.

Luna is a new cloud gaming service that leverages the power of Amazon Web Services to streal high-quality games straight to players. According to Amazon, players can access Luna games on many of their devices, including Fire TV, PC, and Mac. iOS users can also access it via web apps on their iPhones and iPads. Android support is coming soon.

“We created Luna to make it easy to play great games on the devices customers already own and love,” said Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “It’s Day One for Luna—we are excited to work with gamers, streamers, and publishers like Ubisoft and Remedy Entertainment to build a great gaming experience for everyone.”

Players can subscribe to the Luna+ game channel during early access to get access to a growing library of games. These include Resident Evil 7, Control, Panzer Dragoon, A Plague Tale: Innocence, The Surge 2, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, Iconoclasts, Grid, Abzu, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. The service starts at $5.99 a month during Early Access and get resolutions up to 4K/60fps.

They’re also working with Ubisoft to create a dedicated channel. Those who subscribe to Ubisoft’s channel get access to a library of Ubisoft titles, including new ones as they release. That includes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Amazon also announced the Luna Controller, which uses Cloud Direct technology to connect to games and enable Alexa support. The controller retails for $49.99 during the introductory phase. Of course, you can still use a keyboard and mouse or any Bluetooth controller to play games on Luna.

U.S. based players can request an invitation today for early access to Luna.