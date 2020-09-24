Cyberpunk 2077’s Johnny Silverhand Has Breathtaking Figurine for Pre-order

Cyberpunk 2077 is a hotly anticipated title coming from CD Projekt Red. The futuristic RPG has been hyped since its first reveal. One of the main characters from the game is Johnny Silverhand, portrayed by Keanu Reeves, and is getting his own collectible figurine from Good Smile Company.

As part of the Pop Up Parade line, this Johnny Silverhand shows off a finely-crafted, highly-quality details. He stands over 6 inches tall and sporting a Samurai vest and cybernetic arm. And it looks like he hasn’t aged at all but that’s either thanks to advanced technology or Keanu’s youthful genetics. He’s breathtaking!

The figurine is open for pre-order from September 25 to October 22. However, he will not be available to own until February 2021. Check out some close-ups below grab Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4, Xbox One and PC this year.