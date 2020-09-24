InnerSloth Cancels Among Us 2, Details Upcoming Features for Among Us

Over the past month, Among Us has emerged out of nowhere as the latest streaming sensation, with the ten player social deception game seeing a huge spike in players and viewers despite a quiet release back in 2018.

At the beginning of this popularity spike, the developer Innersloth announced plans to create a sequel, citing difficulties with incorporating new additions into the original game as their main incentive in order to satisfy the rapidly growing audience. But yesterday, Innersloth reversed course and has cancelled Among Us 2, with all planned content for the sequel instead being added to the original game. The studio also revealed their primary focuses in the months to come, which includes increased server stability, colorblind support, an account system and a brand new stage with a Henry Stickmin theme, which is a classic browser game that the developer originally created prior to Among Us.

Among Us is available now on PC and mobile devices.