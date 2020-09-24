NeiR Replicant Launches April 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PC

Square Enix and developer Toylogic today revealed the release date for the upcoming NieR Replicant remake.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is the upcoming remaking of the original NieR title. Square Enix today dropped a new trailer showing off some in-game environments and confirming all the returning characters. However, the trailer doesn’t feature any gameplay.

NieR Replicant is a modern retelling of the original 2010 Japanese game, and prequel to NieR: Automata. Players join a brother’s captivating quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease. In typical Yoko Taro faction, there’s a lot more to this quest than meets the eye. Keiichi Okabe returns to compose the game’s soundtrack.

To celebrate the release date announcement, Square Enix also revealed the impressive sales figures for NieR: Automata. Since the game’s 2017 launch, Automata shipped and sold over 4.8 million units across PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

NieR Replicant launches April 23, 2021 in North America on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.