Angry Video Game Nerd I and II Soundtracks Now on Vinyl

James Rolfe is not only the star of the Angry Video Game Nerd video series, he is also the star of two retro-inspired video games. Fans of those games will be happy to know the soundtracks are being immortalized on vinyl.

Ship to Shore Media Co. opened up pre-orders today for the AVGN 1 & 2 Deluxe Soundtrack. This three LP set features artwork from Mike Luckas on the tri-fold jacket. There are 47 tracks included in total.

Only a colored vinyl option is available for pre-order. Pre-orders are available now for $40.