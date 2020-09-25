Animal Crossing Treats Us to Halloween Update, Special Edition Switch Restock, More

With the Fall Equinox behind us, it’s officially time to start bundling up and dusting off the decorative gourds. Animal Crossing: New Horizons celebrates the Fall season with new content updates. While leaves are changing colors on your island already, a touch of spooky arrives on September 30 with Halloween costumes, character customization options, DIY projects and more. Players will be able to grow pumpkins, prepare for Halloween and even celebrate the Holiday with festivities on the actual night.

In addition to these chilling updates, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Switch is heading back to participating retailers for purchase at the retail value of $299.99. For fans of interactive elements, Animal Crossing amiibo cards series 1-4 will be returning to retailers in November for $5.99.