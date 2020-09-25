Champion’s Path Pokémon TCG Expansion Now Available

Revealed a couple of months ago, the latest Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion is now available. Players and collectors can grab them to learn more about the region and become champion of Galar.

Champion’s Path includes collectible pins based on Milo’s Turffield Gym, Nessa’s Hulbury Gym, and Kabu’s Motostoke Gym. There are 11 Pokémon V cards such as Venusaur, Lucario, and Incineroar while VMAX cards of Alcremie and Drednaw are available to find, plus a few full art cards. In the coming months there will be more Champion’s Path collectibles such as pin sets for various gyms in the region including Stow-on-Side, Ballonlea and more.

Below are some of the cards you can collect and check out their abilities. Visit the official website for more details on the release.