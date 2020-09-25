Doom Eternal Heads to Game Pass Starting Next Week

Unless some major news drops this afternoon, easily the biggest gaming news of the week was Microsoft’s multi-billion dollar purchase of Bethesda and its lineup of developers.

While it’s still unclear exactly how this will affect the platforms that future Bethesda games will release on, one predictable outcome of this substantial sale was the addition of more Bethesda games on Game Pass, and we now know the first one making its way to the library. On October 1, Doom Eternal will be available for Game Pass subscribers on Xbox One, and will make its way onto Game Pass for PC later this year. Doom Eternal originally launched back in March, and its first DLC, The Ancient Gods: Part One, is set to come out next month on October 20.

Be sure to check out our review of Doom Eternal, which is also available now on PS4 and will eventually be making its way to Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.