Highway Blossoms: Next Exit Now Available for PC

Highway Blossoms was an impressive visual novel debut from Studio Elan in 2016. The game’s characters and world stood out from many other cookie cutter titles in a great way.

Now there’s finally DLC available in the form of Highway Blossoms: Next Exit. The game takes place a few months after the original and follows Marina and Amber as they go to a convention.

You’ll need to own the original game in order to pick up Highway Blossoms: Next Exit. Fortunately, it’s currently on sale too. Highway Blossoms is down to $3.24 right now and Next Exit is discounted to $8.49 on Steam.