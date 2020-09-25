My Next Life as a Villainess Otome Game Announced

The My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! series continues to grow in exciting ways. First, it was a light novel, then a manga and then it received an anime. What’s next? A video game, of course!

Otomate announecd that they’re creating a My Next Life as a Villainess visual novel. This makes sense, as the plot of the story revolves around otome visual novels. Only in this game, you’ll be a villainous heroine.

The game is expected to launch in Japan in 2021. There’s no word of any English release.