Panzer Dragoon Remake Hits PC via Steam, DRM-Free via GOG

After a long period of exclusivity, the Panzer Dragoon Remake is finally available on PC – with an early bird discount to help ease the sting of the wait time. The Switch version was the first breath of life the series has had in over a decade – with the last main entry being Panzer Dragoon Orta on the original Xbox. Whle that game being backwards compatible with the Xbox 360 and Xbox One has helped keep the series’ name out there, many wanted to enjoy the franchise’s debut entry in a new way. The game definitely got a new lease on life on the Switch, but was held back by the hardware. Now, thanks to the power of modern-day PCs, we can experience this classic with the best possible look and playing experience yet. Panzer Dragoon Remake can be yours on PC via Steam or GOG in DRM-free form for $22.49