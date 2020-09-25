Postal Redux Arrives on Switch This October

Back in 1997, Postal was an extremely controversial PC game. Over twenty years later, the game is coming to console for the very first time. Ironically, the HD remake will debut on Nintendo Switch!

It’s called Postal Redux and includes a handful of new features. First, there will be additional levels. A new mode called “Rampage” is also included. It adds scoring and multipliers to the gameplay. You’ll be ranked at the end of each level in this mode.

Fans as well as those who never played Postsal will be able to jump in on Switch this October 16th. Postal Redux will cost $9.99.