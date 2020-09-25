RuneScape and Old School RuneScape Coming to Steam

UK gaming developer, Jagex announced that its beloved classic RuneScape will debut on Steam ahead of its 20th Anniversary after being available only on the RuneScape website. Both PC and Mac editions of the game I spent way too much of my teen years playing will be made available for Steam.

RuneScape will debut on October 14, while the classic version Old School RuneScape (where I’ll most likely be) will follow in early 2021. The Steam debut will offer bespoke membership packages and achievements, while a dedicated support team will maintain a RuneScape community hub for Steam users. As RuneScape approaches its 20th year of operation as an ever-evolving living game, the franchise has welcomed almost 285 million player accounts to the online world of Gielinor. The RuneScape Coming Soon store page is now live on Steam, where players can Wishlist the game and be notified of its release.