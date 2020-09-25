Skull Kid Steps onto the Dance Floor in Symphony of the Mask

The third installment of Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda’s planned DLC is now ready to play. With Symphony of the Mask, fans get more music to dance to, a new story and a new map featuring Skull Kid. Players will also have new modes, dungeons and enemies to enjoy. Is the Skull Kid up to no good again, or is he the hero of this new story? The lonely Lost Woods resident seemed to have learned his lesson after the events of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, so it’s unlikely that he’s the source of the problem this time around.

With the release of Symphony of the Mask, all the DLC for Cadence of Hyrule is now available. Fans can purchase each pack a la carte, or get it via the season pass. Fans who’d rather have a physical version of the game need only wait until October 23. This version will include the base game, all DLC and will sell for about forty dollars.