Watch Dogs: Legion Receiving Prequel Novel

The Watch Dogs series gives players a glimpse into using futuristic tech to their advantage. Action is picking back up next month with Watch Dogs: Legion on October 29. But to prepare players and fans for what’s to come, a prequel novel is being released leading up to the game’s events.

Watch Dogs Legion: Day Zero contains over 300 pages of thrilling storytelling. Four individuals are drawn into a conspiracy that will bring chaos to London. Learn about various characters, their motives and the secret resistance movement for one of the most anticipated video games of the year. Check out more about the book here.

You can place orders now to receive the book November 3 in the United States and December 10 in the United Kingdom. An ebook version will be available worldwide October 13 just weeks before Watch Dogs Legion releases.