Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Receives Champion Introduction Trailer

As promised during its reveal, Tokyo Game Show delivered on showcasing not only new footage for Age of Calamity but also a brand new trailer. This trailer gives details into the champions players will enjoy fighting with and some great introductions for the cast meeting one another. We get a great look at some more of their attacks and combos, in addition to a sneak peek at the confirmed playable Impa looking quite adorable.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity launches on November 20. Check out the newest trailer below: