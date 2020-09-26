Mortal Shell Physical Release Delayed to November

Last month, Cold Symmetry released their debut title Mortal Shell, a challenging action game inspired by recent titles from From Software that our review called a “faithful homage to the games that came before it.”

The game has currently only been available on digital storefronts across PS4, Xbox One and PC, with plans for a physical release originally slated for next month. However, the team has recently adjusted the dates for Mortal Shell’s retail release, with the PS4 and Xbox One versions now set to launch on November 3. In addition to the game, the physical version of Mortal Shell will also include a fold-out poster and softback artbook.