NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Tournament Has Officially Started

2K has announced that the MyTEAM Tournament for NBA 2K21 has now begun. The tournament will award $250,000 as pre-qualifiers are under way for four separate dates in the future. Pre-Qualifiers begin at the start of each Season in MyTEAM. Each new MyTEAM season features new daily, weekly and seasonal-based challenges and prizes for players to unlock. This is all free within the mode. The top four qualifiers for each console will be slotted for the final on February 20 where those 32 players will compete for $250,000. The top two will complete in the final on March 6. The dates for the upcoming Gamedays are below and you can read our review of NBA 2K21 here.

October 10, 2020

November 21, 2020

January 2, 2021

February 6, 2021