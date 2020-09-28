Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 6 Arrives Today

Infinity Ward today dropped all the details for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War may be attracting the majority of attention as we barrel towards that game’s launch, but that doesn’t mean things still aren’t happening in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In fact, a new batch of content drops today with the start of Season 6. As with all new seasons, Season 6 adds in new Warzone elements, new multiplayer maps, new weapons, and a new Battle Pass. It launches today at 11pm PT.

New in Warzon is the Subway Fast Travel System. At one of a number of open Metro stations across Verdansk, players can now move underground to find potential item spawns on the way to the station’s platform. Once there, squads can catch a ride to travel to the next station. The subway won’t travel to stations outside the safe area, nor is there any conflict aboard the train. However, feel free to engage players in and around the station.