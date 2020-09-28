Genshin Impact Now Available on iOS, Google Play, PS4

Originally announced in July of 2019, Genshin Impact made waves due to its bright art style and overall graphic design with tall grass and massive towers evoking Breath of the Wild. As time has gone on though, we have seen more of the game’s combat and crafting and it’s clear that while there is a touch of Breath of the Wild, the anime art style and greater variety of combat allows Genshin Impact to stand out on its own. The game is completely free to play and offers up a chance to enjoy a long, sprawling adventure at no cost. Genshin Impact is available now on the PlayStation 4, Google Play Store, and iOS storefronts.